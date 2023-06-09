Bollywood's very own fashionista, Sonam Kapoor, celebrates her birthday on June 9. The Neerja actress should be credited for making us acquainted with the term fashionista and for making airport fashion so popular. A connoisseur of luxury fashion, Sonam's name is now synonymous with couture. With the help of her sister cum stylist, Rhea Kapoor, Sonam has managed to put together some stunning looks that have impressed us time and again. Fashion Faceoff: Himanshi Khurana or Sonam Kapoor, Who Nailed this Red Masaba Gupta Dress More?

Sonam's admiration for Anamika Khanna is no secret but she has never restricted herself when it comes to designers. From Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla to Elie Saab, Kapoor has been an admirer of all the big names and their stunning designs. From the Cannes international film festival to the coronation of the King of the UK, Charles III, Sonam's phenomenal choices on the international red carpet have always been a topic of hot discussion. Sonam does fashion like no one else and it's only natural that we would reminisce a few of her best attempts. Sonam Kapoor and her Obsession With Chokers is Unmatched!

So, on Sonam Kapoor's special day today, let's check out a few of her best fashion outings.

Pristine in White

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Red Hot

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

That's Bold

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Uber Chic

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ultra Glamorous

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So Divine

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Glittery Goddess

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Sonam Kapoor!

