Sonam Kapoor Channels her Inner Princess in the New Photoshoot of Harper's Bazaar Arabia (View Pics)

Sonam K Ahuja turns the cover girl for Harper's Bazaar Arabia's March edition that's all about the heroine issue. The Neerja actress, who's well acquainted with the word photoshoot stuns as she turns muse for the magazine's new edition and we are certainly digging her numerous pictures from same. A self-proclaimed fashion enthusiast, Sonam eats, breathes and lives couture. She's a fashion aficionado in herself and her wardrobe is something to die for. For an actress who hates mincing her words, Sonam's a true influencer who wishes to bring a change in this otherwise male-dominated world. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Coutures Up and Blazes in a Satin Pantsuit and a Ruffled Midnight Blue Dress in Doha!

Sonam's new photoshoot for Bazaar Arabia is all about channelling her inner princess. Dressed in some of the finest outfits by Valentino, Giambattista Valli and Ralph & Russo, the Khoobsurat actress looks pretty in her pictures and nails her outfits like a true blue fashion diva. There's no word like OTT in her dictionary and there's nothing like too much dressing for her. She knows how to strike the right balance. When her outfits are too elegant or make more noise, she will tone it down by preferring subtle makeup to go with her look. Fashion Face-Off: Deepika Padukone or Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in Yanina Couture? Whose Bewitching Black Gown Was a Hoot?

Sonam's new photoshoot for Harper's Bazaar Arabia lets her be the way she is - someone who enjoys decking up but for a reason. For someone who made us acquainted with the term fashionista, Sonam's an inspiration on how to carry yourself. We know she'll keep slaying with her outfits for the rest of her life and yet, we'd keep praying.