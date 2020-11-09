When we talk about fashion, we cannot discuss bold looks without mentioning Sonam Kapoor's name in the list. The actress who completes 13 years in Bollywood today has given us an enormous number of ensembles that were bold, unique and quite impressive. Sonam doesn't just preach fashion but practices it very religiously too and never refrains to try something new every time she steps out. Sonam Kapoor Looks Absolutely Stunning in the Pics from her Latest Bridal Shoot for Brides Today Magazine’s February Cover.

In honour of her giving us fashion goals for straight 13 years, here are 5 looks of Sonam where she rocked a regular pantsuit like a boss and gave it a unique twist.

Sonam's Outfit For An Event In UAE Was A 10/10

Sonam attended the Doha Jewellery & Watches 2020 event wearing a pantsuit that stole many hearts. It was a customised pantsuit by Erdem in an off-white, red combination. The printed floral pants paired with a subtle off-white jacket and white polka dot shirt looked stunning on the actress. She added a little drama with her jewellery and minimal makeup and nailed the look.

Sonam's Denim Look Was A Super Hit

Although this look wasn't a proper pantsuit look, we had to include this on our list because of how amazingly well Sonam carried it. The trend of Demin on Demin was far lost back when Sonam wore this and we think she might have encouraged many to carry this look after her post.

Rocking That Bow-Tie Like A Boss

When Sonam stepped out in this outfit for an event, social media was buzzing with only appreciation for the actress. She paired a black suit with a bow-tie and was looking bomb in the ensemble. We rarely see actresses go this experimental with their looks but Sonam made sure she gave a fresh look yet again for fashion fanatic to admire. Kareena Kapoor Khan And Sonam Kapoor's Glamorous Avatar For The Special Song In Veere Di Wedding Will Get You All Excited For The Film.

Bold In Red!

While promoting her film The Zoya Factor, the actress decided to promote the film in only red ensembles. One of the many looks that she carried was this red pantsuit that won our hearts. With very minimal details, the suit was a 'one of a kind' look. Sonam honoured the simplicity of the look and went for very minimal yet chic makeup with it. She let the pantsuit do the talking and we think it was a very wise decision on her part.

Black Never Fails To Impress!

Another outfit that we absolutely think was unique in its own way was this black pantsuit that Sonam wore during the promotions of The Zoya Factor. While it may be a very basic suit, what we liked about the look was the ethnic look that it brought with it. We often see actresses choose very chic, bright coloured pantsuits but Sonam went for this very traditional pantsuit and we think it was the perfect choice for her.

With this, we would like to wish Sonam happy 13 years in Bollywood. We hope to see more and more of such bold looks of hers that inspire so many around the world.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 09, 2020 06:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).