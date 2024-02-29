Sonam Kapoor is a fashionista who never or rarely gets it wrong. From the streets of London to the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and of course the different events in Mumbai, Kapoor has always been a fashionista ready to roll. With the help of her ace stylist and sister, Rhea Kapoor, Sonam has delivered some stunning and jaw-dropping looks in the past that we can't get enough of. Just recently, we had two instances of hers strutting in style in her electric black pantsuits - each different but oh-so-stylish. Fashion Faceoff: Sonam Kapoor or Malaika Arora, Who Slayed In her Golden Manish Malhotra Saree?

Let's elaborate on her Tommy Hilfiger look first. The actress attended Tommy Hilfiger's fashion show dressed in a relaxed-fit black pantsuit paired with a blue and white striped shirt. Kapoor further completed her look with some chunky jewellery and a pair of off-white loafers to go with it. The look was chic but she looked impeccable in it. Next, we have her appearance in a Magda Butrym feathered suit. Sonam's blazer with a plunging neckline was paired with black pants and each had feather detailing to match. Ditching her usual favourite heels, the Neerja actress opted for black loafers to amp up her look. With smoky eyes, nude lips and hair tied in a sleek bun, she completed her look further. Fashion Faceoff: Sonam Kapoor or Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Whose Denim Saree Did You Like the Most?

Sonam Kapoor in Magda Butrym

Sonam Kapoor in Tommy Hilfiger

Now that we have elaborated on both her looks, which one did you like the most? The one with a relaxed fit or the one that is too glamorous? Drop in your thoughts on 'X' @latestly.

