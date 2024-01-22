Sonam Kapoor truly is a fashionista that Bollywood continues to be obsessed with. She's the one who introduced us to the term 'fashionista' and continues to justify it to date. With the help of her sister cum stylist, Rhea Kapoor, Sonam has successfully registered some jaw-dropping looks under her name and it's not restricted to modern looks alone. It also includes some traditional attire, Anarkalis in particular that have won our hearts time and again. Fashion Faceoff: Sonam Kapoor or Malaika Arora, Who Slayed In her Golden Manish Malhotra Saree?

From Rohit Bal to Masaba Gupta, Sonam Kapoor's Anarkali cabinet is filled with all the top-notch designer labels that one could think of. She's a sucker for luxury fashion and won't settle for anything else. From heavily embroidered Anarkalis to ones that look simple but chic, Kapoor's wardrobe boasts of pieces that are thoughtfully curated. Speaking of her colour palette, the Neerja actress loves a melody of colours in her closet. Hence one would see her picking subtle shades like pastels but also settling for something as bold as red or a bright yellow. To elaborate more on her style file, let's check out a few Anarkali suits from her wardrobe, shall we? Sonam Kapoor and her Obsession With Chokers is Unmatched!

In Masaba Gupta

Sonam Kapoor

In Rohit Bal

Sonam Kapoor

In Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla

Sonam Kapoor

In Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla

Sonam Kapoor

In Gaurang Shah

Sonam Kapoor

In Anamika Khanna

Sonam Kapoor

In Sabyasachi

Sonam Kapoor

So, which of her suits did you like the most?

