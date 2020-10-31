A leggy lass that she is, Sonnalli Seygall debuted in the 2011 Pyaar Ka Punchnama, directed by Luv Ranjan. She gained recognition with Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and the recently released Jai Mummy Di. The Bhubaneswar born, Kolkata raised Punjabi kudi is a former beauty pageant winner, having represented India at the Miss International 2006, amongst the top 12 finalists. Transitioning from days of being a ramp model, this army girl also a trained Kathak dancer and a Yoga enthusiast is also a minimalist chic dresser. Getting back to the chaotic shoot life, Sonnalli flaunted a ravishing red vibe featuring a gown with a thigh-high slit and a pair of dressy thong sandals. With her glam squad touching up on her already a perfect style, Sonnalli gave us a peek into the #NewNormal set life on the gram with a video.

Amassing an Instagram following of 1.1 million in the lockdown is a worthy testimony to her influence. Her off-screen style play is in perfect sync with her persona and can be best described as quirky chic but relatable as she Sonnalli goes on to pull off classy, contemporary and ethnic ensembles with an effortless charm. Here's a closer look at her style. Sonnalli Seygall Birthday Special: All That Spunk and Oodles of Sass, Your Fashion Moments Are Strikingly Hot and Happening!

Sonnalli Seygall - Red Mood

A thigh-high slit red cami dress was paired off with dressy thong sandals, wavy short hair, large gold hoops and glossy pink lips. Whoa! Sonnalli Seygall Is Raising the Mercurial Levels With This Slick Facetime Photoshoot!

Sonnalli Seygall (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Sonnalli was last seen in Jai Mummy Di as Saanjh Bhalla opposite Sunny Singh.

