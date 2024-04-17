As the summers are here, we're keeping an eye out for the most trendy outfits. B-town celebs never miss an occasion to look gorgeous. If you're searching for some fashion inspiration, why not take a hint from the Bollywood celebs? With their effortless style, these celebs have set some significant fashion aspirations over the years. From Kriti Sanon, Huma Qureshi, and Janhvi Kapoor to Vidya Balan, take a cue from these celebrities to look trendy during this season. Sonam Kapoor Slays the Boss Babe Vibe, Flaunting Two Jaw-Dropping Western Outfits (View Pics).

1. Floral Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Kriti Sanon is recognised for her easy and stylish style. Her flowery summer dress, with a deep v-neckline, flutter sleeves, bow embellishment at the back, and a colourful floral design. So, take a cue from Kriti and add a flowery midi dress to your collection this summer; you'll be sure to turn heads wherever you go.

2. Pantsuit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

Amp up your style game by taking inspiration from Huma Qureshi's stylish pant suit that is just perfect for summer. The brightly coloured patterns on the blazer and pants make it seem attractive, and it can be worn to formal or informal parties.

3. Short Flared Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)

Nushrratt Bharuccha looked great in her purple and blue coloured short dress. She kept her hair open and opted for matching heels, making her overall appearance more stylish and beautiful.

4. Thigh-High Slit Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor exudes beauty in a vivid floral-printed dress that wonderfully captures the essence of summer fashion. The dress had a daring plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit, adding a touch of sensuality to the look. The vibrant and eye-catching design guaranteed that Janhvi stole the show.

5. Maxi Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Who Wore What When (@who_wore_what_when)

Vidya Balan looked gorgeous in the stunning attire. She donned a mint green patterned maxi dress with an open Mandarin collar neckline. The costume included elbow-length sleeves with gathered cuffs and a ruffled hemline. So, if you are going out with friends, this can be a good choice during this season.