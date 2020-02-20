Sunny Leone, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh Ooze Glamour and Hotness at Brand Vision Summit and Awards 2020 (View Pics)

Sunny Leone, Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar at NexBrands Brand Vision Summit and Awards 2020 (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

The annual brand vision awards were held in the city tonight and it was quite a bold affair. Why bold? Well, thanks to Sunny Leone, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh who managed to soar temperature with their ravishing picks for the night. The girls were clearly a show-stealer and their incredibly hot outfits for the night made the affair a bit bolder and hotter than what we expected it to be. The night clearly belonged to these ladies and we are quite smitten by their overall appearances. Kiara Advani, Sunny Leone, Bhumi Pednekar Go Topless On Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 Calendar! Which Click Is The Best? Vote Now!

While Sunny picked a stunning silver body-hugging gown with a dangerously high side slit, Bhumi and Rakul prefered having deep necklines to accentuate their figures. Have a look at their impeccable choices for the night while we continue to ogle at their pictures. Bhumi Pednekar Keeps It Slinky and Sleek in Manish Malhotra Sequin Saree for Jeff Bezos Welcome Bash!

Sunny Leone

View this post on Instagram Kya Look Hai Gown Me @sunnyleone 🔥 #sunnyleone #sunnyleonehot#sunnyleonefan#sunnyleonefc#sunnyleonefc#sunnyleoneofficial#sunnyleonefanclub#diwaliparty#diwalioutfit#diwali2019 A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal) on Feb 20, 2020 at 8:34am PST

Bhumi Pednekar

Rakul Preet Singh

Now, let's be honest and raise our hands if we think these ladies were able to soar the city's temperature! We don't know about you folks but we are certainly digging their smokin' hot looks from the night and think they deserve every bit of your attention.