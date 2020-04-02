Sunny Leone is Here to Take Your Blues Away As She Goes Horseback Riding in Sexy Swimwear in Her Latest Instagram Picture 

Sunny Leone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The coronavirus lockdown's gloom and doom has certainly got everyone in rather a dull phase. Celebrities sure have been trying their best to keep themselves and us entertained by giving us small insights into their lives. From their culinary experiments to house-cleaning projects to childhood throwbacks, it has been fun watching all these fun pictures and videos. Although to soar the rising summer temperatures, Sunny Leone decided to post a rather hot throwback picture of herself from the Manforce calendar photoshoot and we bet it's going to make your day. Sunny Leone Lets Her Sexy Siren Loose In This Bejewelled Monokini and We Can't Stop Staring!

The actress shared a gorgeous picture of herself shot by none other than ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani. In the picture, Sunny is seen riding a horse and looks absolutely sexy sporting a pink and blue swimsuit. Sharing the picture, the Jism 2 star wrote, "Take your blues away 12 days of summer lovin' !!!" She also tagged Dabboo Ratnani in the picture who is going to be a guest on Sunny's "Locked Up With Sunny" Instagram show. The picture will surely take your blues away even amid this lockdown. Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber With Their Kids Are Making COVID-19 Lockdown Fun By Grooving To Justin Timberlake's Track (Watch Video).

Check Out Sunny Leone's Post Here:

Given that we can't step outside amidst this coronavirus lockdown, Sunny's Leone's beachside picture is certainly giving us the much-needed travel vibe. With this post, Sunny surely made her fans super happy and we bet they are hoping that she keeps posting some more amazing stuff. Lucky for them, Sunny will now be entertaining us with her online chat show. Speaking about the same, the actress recently said, "It was my idea to just have fun with our fans and people on Insta. It is all about light-hearted conversations with funny things and details about the guest."