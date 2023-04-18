Sunny Leone is giving us major fashion goals, especially when it comes to wearing sarees and spreading the "Wedding Vibes". The black saree has to be one of the most alluring Indian outfits, and recent images of Bollywood actor Sunny Leone wearing one are proof enough of that. Leaving us with dropped jaws in astonishment, Sunny rocked a sultry black saree instead of red this wedding season. When you think about Sunny Leone, images of the actor dressed stylishly and sensually come to mind.

But the diva has shown that she can enchant people regardless of ethnicity. Just recently, this traditional silk sari went viral during the time when the Tamil film Oh My Ghost audio launch ceremony in Chennai, and pictures of her have since gone popular online. In a green Kanjivaram sari with a pink border and matching jhumkas as accessories, Sunny looked terrific.

Kennedy, directed by Anurag Kashyap, will be the only Indian movie to be presented at the famous event, according to the 76th Cannes Film Festival's official lineup. Soon after, Anurag Kashyap debuted the first image from his ambitious film starring Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat. Kennedy will debut as part of the Midnight Screenings category, the festival's director, Thierry Fremaux, stated. Gorgeous Sunkissed Stills in Her Stylish Swim Suit Is a Treat for Fans (View Pics).

As she flaunted a leaner, more self-assured, and enigmatic ethnic style in this beautiful sheer black saree, the diva provided the ideal design cues to make your lover weak in the knees during the wedding season. Check out the picture of Sunny Leone in a black saree:

Sunny showed that black is one of the powerful colours that is full of dignity and unrivalled attractiveness by striking sensual positions for the camera. It goes without saying that fans showered the diva with love in the comments section while fashionistas copied her clothing choices.

