Surbhi Chandna is back to wooing our hearts with her new ethnic offering. The Sanjivani actress who's currently busy shooting for her supernatural show, Naagin is grabbing all the opportunity she can to strut and stun in different ethnic wears. From chiffon sarees to ruffled ones, her style file for the show has been a great affair so far and the recent offering is equally mesmerising. For the ones who wondered how gold and silver will look together, we have Surbhi Chandna taking you on a rather glamorous tour of the same. Surbhi Chandna Looks Pretty in Pink In her New Pictures from Naagin 5 (View Pics).

Surbhi took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her newest fashion outing and boy, they were radiant. The actress paired her golden crop top with a silver-coloured skirt and looked ravishing. She further accessorised her look with a traditional choker and some golden bangles to go with. Highlighted cheeks, smoky eyes, pink lips and hair tied in a sleek bun complimented her look further. Yo or Hell No? Surbhi Chandna in Gopi Vaid For Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Episode.

Surbhi Chandna's Recent Fashion Outing

Surbhi Chandna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Surbhi's ethnic outing looked ethereal. While the outfit was slightly indo-western, she made it look traditional by pairing it with contemporary jewellery. A perfect look that looked glamorous and elegant at the same time. The actress is certainly heading the right way when it comes to her style offerings and we hope she continues walking down the same path.

