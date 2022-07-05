While Tamannaah Bhatia may have disappeared from the Bollywood scenario, the lady is marking her return with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Bole Chudiyaan. The Himmatwala actress was recently clicked attending the very prestigious Cannes Film Festival with the rest of the Indian brigade like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, R Madhavan, Pooja Hedge and Aditi Rao Hydari. And while her sartorial attempts at the French Riviera made some headlines, it wasn't really surprising for us! Why you may ask? Well, that's simply 'cos Tamannaah has always been a fab dresser and there's never a dull moment in her closet. Yo or Hell No? Tamannaah's Yellow Ruffled Saree By Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla.

While as a judge on a reality TV show or simply during her promotional events, Tamannaah is well aware of how to strike a chord with her fans and fashion critics alike. From uber cool dresses to powerful pantsuits and smart monochrome outfits, her closet is filled with some remarkable pieces that are hard to resist. Her lean frame makes it easy for her to nail any of these designs and she doesn't have to strive hard for slaying for it comes naturally to her. With stylists like Shaleena Nathani and Sukriti Grover by her side, the Humshakal actress manages to get it right all time, every time. Don't believe us? Then check out some of the most chic outfits from her wardrobe right below. Tamannaah Birthday: A Fashion Connoisseur Who Gets It Right All Time, Every Time (View Pics).

Who Doesn't Love a Cool Blue Latex Dress?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

The Combination is the Highlight of this Outfit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

She Likes Keeping it Sexy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

The Monochrome Wonder

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

Make it Look Formal and Cool!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

Who Says No to a Ruffled Dress?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

A Checkered Co-ord Set? Yes, Please

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

Aren't you raving about her style statements too? Well, this is just the tip of an iceberg and she has a lot more to offer on her Instagram. Just follow her IG page and you won't repent your decision. Until then, toodles!

