Himmatwala actress Tamannaah celebrates her birthday today. The popular actress down South, who has previously worked with well-known names like Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Suriya, Allu Arjun and others is quite busy with her multiple productions these days. She was recently a judge on a cooking reality show and her appearances in which certainly bowled us over. Of course, Tamannaah has a great fashion sense and her stylish outings are a testament to that. While she loves slaying on the red carpet, she also enjoys decking up for her promotional commitments and her looks are nothing but fascinating. Yo or Hell No? Tamannaah's Yellow Ruffled Saree By Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla.

From monochromatic looks to colour blocking, Tamannaah can ace it all. Her style file is filled with such varied concepts and she masters the art of nailing them. From picking co-ord sets to metallic gowns and pantsuits, she's ready to slay in any silhouettes and in design and we can't help but go gaga over them. Right from Sukriti Grover to Shaleena Nathani, Tamannaah has collaborated with all the big and talented stylists and their collaboration has only yielded some amazing results. Speaking of the actress and her love for fashion here's taking a quick look at some of her best sartorial attempts so far. Yo or Hell No? Tamannaah in Black Shimmery Gown by Zara Umrigar.

In Dolce & Gabbana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

In Saisha Shinde

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

In Gauri and Nainika

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

In Rudraksh Dwivedi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

In Babita Malkani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

In Marchesa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

In Amit Aggarwal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

Tamannaah was last seen in Maestro, a Telugu remake of hit Bollywood movie, Andhadhun starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte. She'll be next seen in F3 and Gurthunda Seethakalam. Coming to Bollywood, the actress will share the screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Bole Chudiyan. While Mouni Roy was the initial choice of the makers, she was replaced by Tamannaah soon after.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2021 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).