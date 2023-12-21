Himmatwala actress Tamannaah Bhatia celebrates her birthday on December 21. It won't be wrong to say that this year belonged to her. Besides making so many public appearances and getting recognised by different awards ceremonies, Tamannaah also made headlines for her relationship with fellow actor Vijay Varma. Not just that, she also attended the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and delivered some jaw-dropping looks on different days. Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma Dish Out Couple Goals, Duo Twin in Black Outfits for Their Latest Outing (Watch Video).

We recognise Tamannaah as a fashion force to reckon with. With the help of her stylist, Shaleena Nathani, she has delivered so many stunning looks that it's hard to keep a tab now. From ethnic drapes to modern designs, Tamannaah has played well with different silhouettes and nailed them to the hilt each time. One look at her Instagram account and you will find pictures of her dishing out some fashion goals on multiple occasions. To check out a few of them, let's have a look at some of her pictures, shall we? Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns in Stellar Embellished Lehenga for Designer Vani Vats (Watch Video).

In Falguni & Shane Peacock

In Devnaagri

In Versace

In Graham Cruz

In Sergio Hudson

In Falguni & Shane Peacock

In Anamika Khanna

Happy Birthday, Tamannaah!

