Himmatwala actress Tamannaah celebrates her birthday on December 21. The pretty and much-talented actress is quite a popular name down South but is also well-known in Bollywood. Currently, Tamannaah is everywhere, attending film festivals and promotional events while also signing exciting projects. A fashionista of recent times, she also strutted in style at the Cannes Film Festival this year. With the help of an ace stylist, Shaleena Nathani, Tamannaah managed to drop some stunning style bombs on us. Tamannaah Bhatia Opens Up on Her Malayalam Debut, Shares, 'Looking Forward To Celebrate Diwali With the Cast and Crew'.

Tamannaah at Cannes wasn't the only time she managed to stun us with her charming looks. She has always been a fashion force to reckon with and has adapted well to different trends. With her pretty looks and tall and lean frame, the Humshakal actress manages to nail the trickiest designs with utmost ease. Right from her movie promotion looks to formal events and awards ceremonies, Tamannaah is always aptly dressed and will rarely disappoint with her choices. To elaborate more on this, let's have a look at some of her best fashion avatars, one outfit at a time. Yo or Hell No? Tamannaah's Yellow Ruffled Saree By Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla.

Beauty in Black

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

For the Love of Saree!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

Keeping it Cool in Blue!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

Red Hot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

Keeping it Classy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

As She Said, Orange is Not the New Black

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

Colour Blocking Done Right

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

Happy Birthday, Tamannaah!

