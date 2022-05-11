We are definitely missing watching Tamannaah in a Bollywood movie and while she awaits the release of her next, Bole Chudiyaan with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, we have her Instagram account to ogle at. Tamannaah likes to update her fans with everything that's happening in her life. From sharing photoshoot pictures to holiday clicks, the Himmatwala actress is out there sharing snaps, one at a time - the recent being her take on a cool and chic black midi dress. Yo or Hell No? Tamannaah's Yellow Ruffled Saree By Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla.

Tammannaah recently took to her Instagram account to share pictures in her super chic avatar. It was a simple black midi dress with cold-shoulder sleeves and light ruffles attached to its side. She further accessorised her outfit with black pumps and no major jewellery. With blushed cheeks, nude lips, light eye makeup, well-defined brows and hair styled in soft curls, she completed her look further. While LBDs are forever in trend, this one is for those who don't like their outfits too short or too long. Babli Bouncer: It’s A Wrap For Tamannaah Bhatia – Madhur Bhandarkar’s Film! (View Pic & Video).

Tamannaah

Tamannaah (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tamannaah's black midi dress by Off White is definitely worth a steal! When you aren't partying on your weekends, you can always wear it for your dinner date nights or any other evening parties where you need to look smart and chic. For more fashion ideas or style and outfit inspirations, keep following us!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2022 06:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).