It is the birthday of the shining star of South Indian cinema, Tamannaah. A force to reckon with in Tollywood and Bollywood alike, the 33-year-old actor has charmed audiences for over 15 years with various memorable roles in her repertoire, most notably the rebel-warrior ‘Avanthika’ in the Baahubali franchise. She is also an equally amazing fashionista, serving some gorgeous looks on her Instagram. Let’s take a look at 5 of her most glamorous snaps. Tamannaah Birthday: Slaying Comes Naturally to This 'Baahubali' Beauty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

The ‘Veeram’ actor served some fierce biker girl vibes with this simple but stylish denim outfit paired up with black heels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

Tamannaah waved our blues goodbye with this bright blue outfit with a netted top. Her look is accentuated with a nice pop of colour visible on her gradient heels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

In a throwback to the 80s, the ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’ actor donned an oversized printed shirt and paired it up with ripped jeans for a bombshell of a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

In this hot pink outfit, the ‘Entertainment’ actor looked nothing short of a glamour queen. Her glimmering long earrings cannot be missed in this classy vibe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

Tamannaah is one actor who loves to make quirky wardrobe choices from time to time. Captioned “Not so saree” on Instagram, the ‘100% Love’ actor’s outfit is a deceivingly perfect fashion statement, as it combines the Indian saree with the Western gown for a chic look.