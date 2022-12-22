It is the birthday of the shining star of South Indian cinema, Tamannaah. A force to reckon with in Tollywood and Bollywood alike, the 33-year-old actor has charmed audiences for over 15 years with various memorable roles in her repertoire, most notably the rebel-warrior ‘Avanthika’ in the Baahubali franchise. She is also an equally amazing fashionista, serving some gorgeous looks on her Instagram. Let’s take a look at 5 of her most glamorous snaps. Tamannaah Birthday: Slaying Comes Naturally to This 'Baahubali' Beauty.
The ‘Veeram’ actor served some fierce biker girl vibes with this simple but stylish denim outfit paired up with black heels.
Tamannaah waved our blues goodbye with this bright blue outfit with a netted top. Her look is accentuated with a nice pop of colour visible on her gradient heels.
In a throwback to the 80s, the ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’ actor donned an oversized printed shirt and paired it up with ripped jeans for a bombshell of a look.
In this hot pink outfit, the ‘Entertainment’ actor looked nothing short of a glamour queen. Her glimmering long earrings cannot be missed in this classy vibe.
Tamannaah is one actor who loves to make quirky wardrobe choices from time to time. Captioned “Not so saree” on Instagram, the ‘100% Love’ actor’s outfit is a deceivingly perfect fashion statement, as it combines the Indian saree with the Western gown for a chic look.