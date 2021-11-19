Tara Sutaria celebrates her 26th birthday today (November 19). The girl who made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s SOTY 2 is making quite a noise these days for her wedding rumour with Aadar Jain. It’s said that the couple is all set to marry next year. Apart from this, her upcoming film Tadap opposite Ahan Shetty is also the talk of the town. Well, besides her personal and professional front, the actress is always a topic of discussion thanks to her fashion. Known for her millennial style, Tara has time and again proved that she’s chic and trendy. A scroll through her Instagram feed and it echoes her classy fashion taste. Tara Sutaria Is Bold and Badass in an All Leather Co-Ord Set As She Kickstarts Tadap Promotions (View Pics).

Well, the best part about her is that she experiments with her dressing, and always manages to wow with the end result. She can effortlessly transform from desi ethnic to something hot and happening, all in the blink of an eye. Must say, in quite a short time in the industry, she has learned the art of being seen via fashion. In a nutshell, Tara knows how to balance between classics and vogues, to win the style race. And as the lady with a lithe frame turns a year older today, we take a look at some of her stunning style moments. Tara Sutaria Channelling That Old World Glamour of 50’s in This Throwback Photoshoot!

In Dior!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

In Manish Malhotra!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

In Marmar Halim!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

In Punit Balana!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

In Benchellal!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

In Forever 21 and Koovs!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

In Moschino and H&M!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

In Meshki!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

That’s it, guys! These are some of the hottest sartorial picks of Tara that certify that she’s on the way to becoming a fashionista. Also, a big shout out to her team for always making sure she looks the best. Here’s wishing the actress a very happy birthday from team LatestLY!

