Tara Sutaria turns the cover girl for Elle India's digital issue for the month of November. The Marjaavaan actress is decked up in Shehla Chatoor couture outfits and she is exuding all the radiant and glamorous vibes. Tara's new bunch of pictures come in a day after her big birthday and they are marvellous. Channelling the future bride within her, Tara's able to convey the right emotions with those effective and striking eyes of hers. Tara Sutaria Birthday Special: She Has a Way With Minimalist Chic Style, a Cute Smile and a Sublime Charm All Bundled Up Together Perfectly!

Besides flaunting her radiant skin and charming looks, Tara gets vocal about her second passion, singing and dancing in her new interaction. The photoshoot is strictly restricting her to ethnic designs and she's doing an amazing job in nailing them to the hilt. Posing elegantly with all the 'nazakhat', Tara's new lot of pictures redefine the word elegance for us. They are charming, gorgeous and delightful all rolled into one. All That Glitters in Gold, Feathers and Sequins Is Tara Sutaria!

Tara Sutaria for Elle India

Tara Sutaria for Elle India (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tara was recently in the Maldives enjoying her birthday vacay with beau Aadar Jain. The actress posted a couple of beachwear clicks from her exotic holiday and that's certainly in paradox to her recent mystical and traditional photoshoot. Well, we aren't complaining for we love and admire all her avatars.

