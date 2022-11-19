It’s the 27th birthday of actress-singer Tara Sutaria! We all have loved her since our childhoods when she used to play the adorable ‘Vinnie’ in the Disney series The Suite Life of Karan and Kabir. We also fawned over her as the charming Mia in Student of the Year 2. With her acting, singing and dancing all par excellence, she is the industry’s triple threat. She’s also a beloved fashionista. Let’s take a look at 7 of her most ravishing looks.

The Oye Jassie actress aced a classy evening look in a navy-blue lehenga-influenced gown with white, leafy ridges. The highlights on her hair and the smoky-eyed makeup complete her slay-worthy look for the night. Tara Sutaria Birthday: From Arjun Kapoor to Ananya Panday, See How Bollywood Celebs Wished Her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

Tara isn't just an all-nighter, she can steal attention even during the day. Sporting a bright green cardigan paired with similarly coloured shorts and dark shades, Tara expresses a chic and trendy vibe that'll surely have everyone's eyes on her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

Tara can effortlessly pull off any dress. However, she hits different whenever she puts on a shiny lehenga. Her grace is unmatchable in this stringy, golden lehenga coupled with a stole and bronzed makeup. She emanates a warmth like never before.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

If the lehenga look expressed warmth, this stripped-down look is undoubtedly hot. Sutaria raises the temperature in jeans and a designer bra, opting for something bold yet....beautiful.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

Tara loves to switch up her fashion choices from time to time. In a Middle-Eastern-influenced outfit here, Tara serves a tropical, breezy and bold look at the same time. The headgear adds to her charm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

Tara emanates a Princess look in this blue gown with gorgeous pleats. The fluttery outfit with intricate Indian embroidery truly exemplifies an amalgamation of the traditional and the modern. The earrings and watch add to the trendy factor, while her smile undoubtedly completes the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

While Tara has worn fusion lehengas many times, she proves with this ethnic look that she can flawlessly carry a traditional and heavy outfit all the same. Covered entirely in exquisite Indian patterns, the outfit's fluttery top attracts equal attention. Not to forget, Tara sporting a Bindi and long traditional earrings make her look another level of drop-dead gorgeous.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

Happy Birthday, Tara Sutaria! Keep slaying always.