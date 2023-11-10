Tetris actor Taron Egerton celebrates his birthday on November 10. The popular Welsh actor who started his acting journey as a theatre actor eventually entered Hollywood and aren't we glad for that! After tasting commercial success with Kingsman: The Secret Service and its sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Taron was cast in the biographical drama, Rocketman. He played the role of the legendary singer, pianist and composer, Elton John and received tremendous acclaim for his brilliant portrayal. Taron Egerton Displays Plenty of Skin As He Grooves to ‘More Than a Woman’ in Only a Towel (Watch Video).

Taron's acting potential is tremendous and we have seen it so many times but not much is discussed about his red-carpet affair. With his sharp suits and exquisite taste, Taron manages to grab your eyeballs while ruling the red carpet like a true king! If James Bond makers ever ask us for our opinion, we'd call him Daniel Craig's successor. His charming demeanour is hard to resist and the way he carries his suits is enough to make us root for him. Taron's red carper avatars should be discussed more often and his birthday is just the right opportunity. Taron Egerton Takes A Break From Social Media After 'Addictive' Habit,

So, keeping that in mind, let's check a few of his dapper looks in suits!

Taron Egerton (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Taron Egerton!

