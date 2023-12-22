Janhvi Kapoor's darling sister, Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her acting debut with The Archies. Co-starring other star kids like Agastya Nanda (Amitabh Bachchan's grandson) and Suhana Khan (Shah Rukh Khan's daughter), The Archies by Zoya Akhtar is among the most-anticipated releases of this year. Thanks to her star parents - Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, Khushi has been a part of Bollywood since her childhood days and that explains why she has frequented so many parties, each time wooing our hearts with her stunning looks. Khushi Kapoor Shares a Throwback Black and White Picture of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor.

Khushi Kapoor is clearly more inclined towards fashion and that explains why her outings and appearances are so well put together. With the help of her ace stylist, Tanya Ghavri, Khushi delivers some stunning looks that are jaw-dropping and irresistible. From ethnic attires to modern ensembles, Kapoor strikes a balance between different silhouettes but manages to nail 'em all. There's never a dull moment in her wardrobe and the girl sure knows how to strut in style. While she gets ready for her big acting debut on Netflix, let's check out some of her most stunning appearances from recent times. The Archies: Anshula Kapoor Praises Khushi Kapoor’s Performance, Says ‘Zoya Akhtar Has Created the Most Picturesque Riverdale’.

Yellow Never Looked So Good Before

Yellow Never Looked So Good Before

But First, Let's Pose!

But First, Let's Pose!

Like a Princess

Like a Princess

Tres Chic!

Tres Chic!

Love for French Fashion

Love for French Fashion

Slaying As Always

Slaying As Always

Bold & Feisty

Bold & Feisty

The Archies by Zoya Akhtar released on Netflix on December 7.

