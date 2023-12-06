Zoya Akhtar's The Archies is currently the most-awaited release in Bollywood. Besides being her directorial, other reasons why it's so popular is of course the inclusion of star kids in its star cast. From Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan to Sridevi's daughter, Khushi Kapoor, all the prominent kids are set to make their acting debut with this comic adaptation. The premiere of this OTT release was held in the city on the night of December 6 and it was a starry night. The Archies: Khushi Kapoor Pays Tribute to Sridevi, Dazzles in Her Mother's Iconic Gown at Mumbai Movie Premiere (Watch Video).

From Shah Rukh Khan's family to the entire Bachchan khaandaan - everyone had gathered to witness their kids on the big screen for the first time. Besides them, the list of celebrities included Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Kajol, Ayan Mukerji, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Hrithik Roshan, Atlee, Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi, Dino Moreo and others. While the celebs put their best fashion foot forward, we believe a few of them managed to get it right after all. We have compiled a list of some of the best-dressed celebs from the big night and it's time we share it with y'all. So, here we go. Oh-So-Hot! Suhana Khan Exudes Elegance in a Red Sequin Spaghetti Straps Prom Mermaid Dress (Watch Video).

Karan Johar and Malaika Arora

Kajol

Shanaya Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor

Sharvari Wagh

The Archies releases on Netflix on December 7.

