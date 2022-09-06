Neelam Kothari may have disappeared from the Bollywood scenario but she was once a name on every director's wishlist. Kothari experienced fame very early on in her life but there came a time when movie offers suddenly stopped coming her way. Post which, she entered her father's family business and became a jewellery designer. However, now after all these years, Neelam made her comeback with Karan Johar's Netflix show, The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives where she joins her girl gang Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Sajdeh to take us through their starry lives! Raveena Tandon Poses With Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan, Neelam Kothari Soni, Juhi Chawla And Others; Check Out Inside Party Pictures From KJo’s Grand Birthday Bash.

Being an actress, Neelam always had that aura around her. She looked poised then and nothing has changed much. She was always a woman of style and that's evident from the way she dresses up on the show. In fact, Kothari is definitely a conservative dresser as she doesn't like to show her skin and her necklines are always 'safe'. But that has never hampered her closet! Neelam has some of the most distinctive pieces in her closet and her Instagram is a treat for sore eyes. And while we are making her wardrobe sound like candy land, we'll also let some of her pictures do the talking. So here you go. Neelam Kothari Reveals Why She Got Her Fillers Done on Camera in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Says ‘It Is Going to Help Other Women’.

For those unaware, Neelam had a cameo appearance in Masaba Masaba season 2. She has also signed Zoya Akhtar's Made in Heaven season 2, where she'll be sharing the screenspace with Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Sanjay Kapoor and her hubby, Sameer Soni.

