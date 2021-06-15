Sonam K Ahuja may have been missing from the Bollywood scenario for the longest of time but the girl is busy making some new memories in London. Sonam is currently in the UK capital with her beau, Anand Ahuja and she's enjoying it to the fullest. We won't be exaggerating if we say that she's taking the streets of London by storm, one outfit at a time. After strutting in style in her birthday outfit by Emilia Wickstead, Sonam's back to ruling our hearts with her simplicity this time. When Sonam Kapoor Oozed Elegance In Her All White Attire (View Pics).

Sonam recently shared pictures from her newest fashion outing on Instagram and we are sold! The Khoobsurat actress picked a simple but stunning maxi dress from The Row and dazzled in its simplicity. It was a date night for the pretty lady and she styled her outfit appropriately for the occasion. She paired her outfit with golden stilettos and a brown handbag and looked delightful in it. She kept her makeup subtle and tied her hair in a simple ponytail. While the outfit was nothing extraordinary, we loved the way she carried it. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Birthday: A Style Maverick Who Eats, Breathes And Sleeps Fashion (View Pics).

Sonam K Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor recently wrapped the shooting of a crime thriller, Blind, which is backed by Sujoy Ghosh. The shooting of the movie took place in Scotland and it helped Sonam since she was already in London at that time. Post Blind, she's yet to announce her new outing and her ardent fans are waiting for this very announcement. Well, hopefully, it will come soon! Until then, let's keep adoring the fashionista that she is.

