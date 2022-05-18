Tina Fey celebrates her 52nd birthday on May 18. She is one of the glamorous actresses in the Hollywood industry. Tina has a beautiful and unique taste on fashion book. She always loves to keep her looks simple yet chic and eye-catching. The lady knows how to carry a plain dress or outfit in an engaging way. She is a pro while it comes on formal wear, some of the below collected pictures are the prove. Over the years, we saw her in many flashy and appealing outfits. Tina Fey Can’t-Wait to Make Mean Girls Broadway into a Movie.

Now coming to Tina's professional front, she has appeared in movies like Mean Girls, Baby Mama, Megamind, Admission, Sisters, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, Muppets Most Wanted, Wine Country, etc. Her last released work was in Soul, Disney-Pixar's animated film, where she voiced as 22. She also made her cameo by voicing a role in Free Guy. Soul Movie Review: The Visuals and the Music Score Jazz Up Jamie Foxx-Tina Fey’s Adorable Disney-Pixar Animated Film.

On the occasion of Tina Fey's 52nd birthday, let's have a look at her some pictures that are sophisticated and beautiful:

Perfect In White!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Fey (@tinafey30)

That's Strong!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Fey (@tinafey30)

Gorgeous Lady!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Fey (@tinafey30)

Pretty In All Smiles!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Fey (@tinafey30)

Hot In Jet Black!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Fey (@tinafey30)

Smart And Simple!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Fey (@tinafey30)

Bold And Sexy!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Fey (@tinafey30)

Formal Boss Lady!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Fey (@tinafey30)

That's Like A Baby Doll!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Fey (@tinafey30)

The Piece Suits Her Well!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Fey (@tinafey30)

So, these were some of our favourite pictures of Tina Fey that got all our attention. The clicks and outfits prove about her superb choice on fashion segment. We wish this lovely actress, producer, comedian, writer and playwright many many happy returns of the day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2022 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).