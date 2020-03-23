Topless Demi Rose Pic Takes Over Instagram as She Asks Followers to Stay Safe During Coronavirus Outbreak in This XXX-Tra Hot Post!

Demi Rose asks fans to stay safe during Coronavirus pandemic (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While the world is collectively working towards slowing down the Coronavirus outbreak by resorting to social distancing and self-quarantine, Demi Rose shared sore XXX-tra hot pictures on her Instagram asking her followers to stay safe. In the current situation, it is very important that people constantly wash their hands, stay away from other people and take this time for themselves safely at home. Most of us are either working from home or watching Netflix to kill our time. But Demi Rose had us glued to our Instagram by sharing a topless picture of her enjoying some time by the waters. Her captions reveal that she is utilising this time for herself. She also asked her followers to stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Hot Demi Rose in a Barely-There String Bikini Leaves Nothing to Imagination! View Lingerie Model's Semi-Naked Pic That is Taking Instagram by Storm.

She shared two pictures in her favourite type of swimwear, string bikinis tied beautifully on her waist giving us ample look at her perfect peaches. For the butt-revealing swimwear, she chose to go topless in one of the pictures holding her XXX-tra curvy bosoms to hide her nipples by her hands. She can be seen sitting on a swing on a pool. In the second picture, that is shot of her from behind she can be seen standing by a beach wearing a high-waist bikini.

"Simple things we take for granted. I hope you’re all doing ok out there. I love you. Stay safe.", She writes as her caption while looking at the sunset. View pic:

For this second topless picture, she wrote, "Pleasure over matter" and we totally agree with that! Check out her picture:

Demi Rose had recently shared another butt-naked picture of herself with her 'quarantine partner' soaking some Vitamin-D outdoors. While people across the world have opted for social distancing, we can see that the travel queen is happily spending some time with herself to prevent the coronavirus which has become a global pandemic. For the coronavirus update, the current number of people tested positive for coronavirus all around the world, as we write this is 339,459 and the death rate has reached to 14,704.