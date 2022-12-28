Urfi Javed has made her name in the industry using the sheer audacity of being herself. Her distinctive sense of style is the sole reason why she keeps garnering media attention and making it to every headline. Every time the Bigg Boss OTT fame is noticed in public, her choice of attire truly astounds everyone and HOW. While Uorfi's admirers frequently praise her for being brave and inventive, some regularly mock her for her 'strange and bizarre' clothing choices. Urfi Javed Gets Trolled by Hindustani Bhau; Actress Says, ‘He Has an Issue With What I Dress After I Refused To Give Him Media Attention’.

Once more, Urfi Javed is the target of jokes, but this time it's not about her outfit, it's about going topless! When experimenting with her odd clothing, Urfi Javed never hesitates to strip off her garments. She has frequently seen semi-naked in revealing attire, drawing attention. Uorfi Javed Detained in Dubai While Shooting For Video in 'Revealing' Outfit.

In this recent video that Urfi Javed released on her official Instagram account, the Bigg Boss OTT star can be seen posing topless while concealing her modesty with nothing but a plate of pancakes and a glass of orange juice. While posing in a black figure-hugging skirt, the actress exuded power. Urfi sat on a couch and posed for the camera wearing a large necklace. Urfi used her trademark dewy makeup to match her open-coifed, gleaming style. Urfi added "breakfast" to the captions. Also, other time Urfi has gone topless. Check:

Urfi Javed consistently makes headlines for her distinctive fashion choices. Not only that, but the feisty actress also consistently silences the trolls who criticise her attire and sense of style. The actress has tried on a variety of unusual clothing, from the cotton candy to a dress made of wires and bandages.

She has always been trolled brutally for her bold outfits. Talking about the same Urfi told IANS, "Yes, I do make headlines for my outfits. In the show, I was also being myself. I took some really nice outfits in the show and what made me choose such outfits? I didn't choose them, it was the MTV production who chose the ones which were not too revealing."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2022 10:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).