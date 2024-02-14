Valentine's Day is all about expressing love and affection, and what better way to do that than through the power of fashion? Red is the colour of love, passion, and romance, making it the perfect choice for your Valentine's Day outfit. Whether you're planning a romantic date night out, a cosy evening in, or celebrating with friends, there are plenty of stylish ways to incorporate this vibrant hue into your look. Valentine's Day 2024: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday's Outfits That You Can Wear If You Don't Like Red!

Opt for a red dress in a flattering silhouette for a classic and timeless look. A red bodycon dress like Janhvi Kapoor's or a flowy maxi dress like Sonam Kapoor's can make a bold statement while still being feminine and elegant. Pair it with nude or black heels and minimal jewellery to let the dress do the talking.

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If a dress isn't your thing, incorporate red into your outfit with statement pieces like a red blazer like Malaika Arora's or a red skirt. These pieces can be paired with a neutral top or a matching blouse to amp up the boldness of the red. For a more casual look, try a red sweater like Deepika Padukone's or a red pair of trousers like Kareena Kapoor Khan's paired with a striped tunic.

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Accessories are also a great way to add a pop of red to your outfit. A red clutch or a pair of red heels can instantly elevate a simple outfit and add a touch of glamour. Or, if you're feeling daring, try a bold red lip to complete your look.

We hope these outfit suggestions will help you narrow down the topic for your Valentine's Day celebration. Let us know which one you opt for by dropping your comments on 'X' (Twitter) @latestly.

Happy Valentine's Day!

