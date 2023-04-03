Vanessa Hudgens, the gorgeous actress, is taking some well-deserved me time with a tropical vacation to the Philippines, and she posted the sexiest pictures to prove it. YES! Leaving dropped jaws all her way, she looks breathtaking in her latest pics. Also, taking some well-deserved me time with a four-minute facial to relaunch Know Beauty, deliver a constant stream of exquisite looks, and keep us on our toes regarding her wedding plans. Vanessa Hudgens Comments 'Crying' Under a Post About Ex Austin Butler's Elvis Accent Being 'Genuine'.

She posted a collection of hot images on Instagram showing a day spent unwinding in calm seas encircled by tropical cliffs. The actress was bathing in the sun, wearing a brown, barely-there string bikini top and matching bottoms with a brown leopard-floral design. Baby V completed the outfit with Dezi cuffed sunglasses, a body chain, a gold pendant choker, and chunky hoops.

The remaining images showed the celebrity enjoying the getaway with her mother, Gina and younger sibling, Stella, as they practised their paddle-boarding techniques. She tagged the Philippines in the photo with the hashtag "Paradise" Vanessa made time for a sunrise hike in addition to the main three vacation must-haves of food, drinks, and views. She recorded the early morning hike before they reached their destination to watch the sunrise over the ocean on Instagram while exploring the trails of Palawan with a few close friends.

Vanessa Hudgens in a Barely-There String Bikini:

Hudgens will participate in the production of a documentary that examines her Asian-American origins, it was revealed last week. Since the series will be filmed in the Philippines, Hudgen might have teased her fans with a scene from it. The documentary, which will be filmed in Manila and Palawan, will, according to Variety, focus on Hudgen's relationship with the ladies in her family, including her mother, who immigrated from the Philippines, and her sister.

