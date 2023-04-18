Pieces of a Woman actress Vanessa Kirby celebrates her birthday on April 18. After completing her studies in English literature, Vanessa decided to pursue acting as her career and eventually became a stage actress. However, it was only after she starred in Netflix's popular drama series, The Crown that she gained worldwide attention. Kirby played the role of Princess Margaret and also won the BAFTA Award in the Best Supporting Actress category for the same role. Kitbag: Vanessa Kirby Replaces Jodie Comer in Ridley Scott’s Historical Drama.

While Vanessa has already proven her acting talent, she has also wooed our hearts with her stellar style statements. From a classic black pantsuit to a stunning red evening gown, her choices are distinct but striking. She does have an ability to grab your eyeballs with the way she presents herself and her charming persona coupled with impressive outfit choices plays a major role in that. While we have already seen her strutting in style on the red carpet on multiple occasions, we still wish to see more of her, each day, every day. And while we are at it, why don't you guys check out her best fashion looks right below? The Crown's Vanessa Kirby and Her Production Company Aluna Entertainment Inks First-Look Deal With Netflix.

So Chic

Vanessa Kirby (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Simple But Charming

Vanessa Kirby (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Slaying in a Powerful Pantsuit

Vanessa Kirby (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Modern-Day Prom Look

Vanessa Kirby (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Reminds Us of Rahul Mishra

Vanessa Kirby (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Red Carpet Fashion Done Right

Vanessa Kirby (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Red on Red Carpet 'Cos Why Not?

Vanessa Kirby (Photo Credits: Instagram)

To celebrate Vanessa Kirby and her sartorial choices, check out some of our favourite looks by her.

Happy Birthday, Vanessa Kirby!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2023 09:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).