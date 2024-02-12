Traditional suits are a perfect choice for any festive occasion, and Vasant Panchami is no exception. This auspicious occasion will fall on February 14 and is celebrated at the onset of the spring season. It is often marked by wearing bright and vibrant colours. If you are planning to celebrate the festival with much grandeur this year, we suggest you seek inspiration from our Bollywood gals. Many B-town actresses like Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, and others have previously donned ethnic suits with grace and elegance and it's only wise that you check them out. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Radhika Madan, Who Wore This Papa Don't Preach Outfit Better?

You can wear a traditional suit in bright hues like yellow, orange, pink, or green to celebrate the spirit of Vasant Panchami. A simple cotton or silk suit with intricate embroidery or print can add the perfect touch of elegance to your outfit. Pair it up with some traditional jewellery like jhumkas or bangles to complete the look. If these colours are too loud for you, we suggest opting for subtle shades like Alia Bhatt's white suit. It's a simple design with intricate embroidery and looks utterly charming. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Kriti Sanon, Whose White Ruffle Saree Did You Like?

Other suggestions include the likes of Sonam Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Kriti Sanon who have wowed us with their ethnic wardrobes in the past. These ethnic suits are comfortable and stylish, and add a touch of elegance to your outfit. Let's check out a few of their looks, shall we?

So, go ahead and embrace the spring season with a beautiful traditional suit on Vasant Panchami!

