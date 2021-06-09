Vat Savitri is one of the most important festivals for married women in India. It is celebrated mainly by the married women of the Hindu community. For the well-being of their husbands, women observe Vat Savitri Vrat on an auspicious day. On the holy day of Vat Savitri, worshipping the banyan tree is considered auspicious. On the festive event of Vat Savitri, there are many customs and rituals which devotees follow religiously. Vat Savitri or Vat Purnima holds a lot of importance in every Indian women’s life; thus, they dress up on special days to look beautiful.

This year Vat Savitri will fall on June 10, 2021. The Indian married women are already gearing up for the celebration of Vat Purnima. The auspicious festival is mostly celebrated in North Indian states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, etc. Vat Purnima is also celebrated in some states of South India and Maharashtra. To celebrate the festival, women wake up before sunrise, take bath and then worship the idol of Savitri. They wear new clothes and prepare special dishes for the occasion. They also donate food to the needy. However, if you are someone who is looking for the perfect saree to wear on the auspicious occasion of Vat Savitri 2021, then you are at the right place. Here we have compiled a few pictures of Bollywood celebrities in sarees from which you can take inspiration for Vat Purnima 2021 celebration.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

For Vat Savitri 2021 celebration, you can wear a simple-yet-classy solid green-hued saree like Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Vidya Balan

A simple red Banarasi saree can never go out of fashion. You must don a red Banarasi saree like Vidya Balan for Vat Savitri 2021 celebration

Anushka Sharma

To celebrate Vat Purnima 2021, wear a green organza Banarasi saree with golden work like Anushka Sharma.

Deepika Padukone

If you are someone who loves to wear gorgeous traditional sarees, then you can wear a red Banarasi saree like Deepika Padukone.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. (Photo Credits: Aishwarya Rai FC_Instagram)

If you don't like the colours red and green, then you should definitely opt for an orange and pink combination saree like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

We hope now you will be able to choose the perfect saree for Vat Savitri 2021 celebration. Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Vat Savitri 2021.

