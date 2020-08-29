She is the undeniable champion of elegant ethnic styles! Vidya Balan is always a hoot! While there was never a doubt about Vidya's stance on contemporary and traditional Indian wear, her recent tidings with classy ethnic wear for the promotions of Shakuntala Devi have been a delight, pushing the #LocalForVocal. Vidya, through her ethnic styles, has always celebrated the traditional Indian wear, be it in her films or real life. She firmly believes that Indian ensembles celebrate femininity and bring out the beauty in women. A recent post-release vibe for Shakuntala Devi saw her go thrifty chic in a block printed sharara set from Label Neo Palaeo. Giving us those valuable Ethnic Style Lessons 101 by keeping it chic, sartorial and relevant, Vidya's lucid style had us hooked.

Whenever in doubt, wear ethnic may be true for lesser mortals but for Vidya its always a powerful ethnic style play. Pick up a mood and dazzle this festive season just like Vidya did. The newest mantra of minimalism allows the ensemble to take centre stage. Styled by Pranay Jaitley and Shounak Amonkar, here's how Vidya channelled this vibe. On Independence Day 2020, Vidya Balan Dons the Ethnic Avatar; Actress Celebrates Unity in Diversity of Indian Silks.

Vidya Balan - Thrifty Ethnic Chic

It was a baby pink floral kurta gharara set with gotta embellishment details worth Rs.4000 from the Jaipur based Label Neo Palaeo. Silver oxidized statement earrings, wavy hair and a subtle makeup of pink lips, defined eyebrows and delicately lined eyes completed her look. Vidya Balan Spins a Splendid Saree Story and Here’s Why It’s on Our Wishlist!

Vidya Balan for Shakuntala Devi Promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Starring in and as Shakuntala Devi, a biographical film directed and written by Anu Menon who was also known as the "human computer" Vidya will share screen space with Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh.

