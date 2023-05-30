Vidya Balan is a treasure that Bollywood possesses. A fine actress of recent times, she isn't your conventional type. That's probably the reason why she strikes a chord with the common man. Vidya's sense of styling too is very casual and she would rarely wear anything that screams quiet luxury. While the actress was often criticised about the way she dresses up and presents herself, Balan has learned from her missteps and is now very particular about what she wears and who she wears. Vidya Balan Birthday: A Connoisseur of Indian Fashion, She Picks Pretty Outfits For Every Occasion (View Pics).

Vidya Balan's saree collection, in particular, will instantly make you fall in love with her saree cabinet. With a blend of cotton and silk, she keeps it casual and rich at the same time. The actress loves her traditional Indian weaves but is also a fan of printed cotton sarees that are perfect for everyday wear. If you are a six yards enthusiast, you should definitely check out the brands that she supports for they all are unique in their own way. Vidya's style file is mostly loaded with traditional drapes and it's time we name some of our personal favourites. So here we go... Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan and Other Celebrities Who Vouch For Masaba Gupta Designs!

In Saundh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Who Wore What When (@who_wore_what_when)

In Shades of India

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Who Wore What When (@who_wore_what_when)

In Vaayu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Who Wore What When (@who_wore_what_when)

In Anavila

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

In Studio Medium

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

In House of Urmi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

In Aishr

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

So, which of Vidya Balan's sarees did you like the most? Drop your answers on Twitter @latestly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2023 07:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).