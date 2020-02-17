Weekend Wows and Woes: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Karisma Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Esha Gupta Stun, Katrina Kaif Disappoints!

Weekend Wows and Woes (Photo Credits: Instagram and Yogen Shah)

The fashionable B-town never skip an opportunity to add stylish chapters to their glorious book of style. With the stable brigade of fashion stylists helming their looks, these celebs have mastered the rare art of blending style with trends and comfort spinning off some captivating looks. While looking impeccable constitutes an inseparable part of their glorious job description, sometimes our beloved celebrities fail to grasp the vibe and fail. The weekend shenanigans saw the likes of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Esha Gupta, Karisma Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty reign in a sassy style storm. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif's white outfit failed to evoke a wow.

Here is a closer look.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Sonam sported a printed set by Chloe with sunglasses, bag, and shoes by Tods. A long coat by Alexander Wang was complimented with pulled-back hair and large hoops from the Pippa Bella x Rhea Kapoor collaboration. Some Sparkle and Lots of Shine! Sonam Kapoor Looks Resplendent in Her Traditional Itrh Outfit

Weekend Wows and Woes - Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Esha Gupta

Styled by Anisha Gandhi and Rochelle D'Sa Esha flaunted her toned frame in a shimmery gown by Pankaj and Nidhi Couture. Strappy metallic sandals, pulled back pseudo wet hairdo, glossy glam and contrasting jewelry completed her look.

Weekend Wows and Woes - Esha Gupta (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor

Styled by Eshaa Amiin, Karisma sported a printed suit by Never Fully Dressed with nude pumps, delicate jewelry, pulled back hair and subtle makeup. Sara Ali Khan's Style File for Love Aaj Kal Promotions was Sugar, Spice and Everything Nice.

Weekend Wows and Woes - Karisma Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Styled by Mohit Rai, Shilpa sported feisty tangerine toned Oh Polly! Mini dress featuring cut out. A pair of Jimmy Choo sandals, textured hair, subtle makeup completed her vibe.

Weekend Wows and Woes - Shilpa Shetty

Katrina Kaif

Styled by Ami Patel, it was a Jonathan Simkhai strapless maxi dress with pink lips, wavy hair and strappy sandals. A boring look, we wish Katrina swaps these tepid styles for a refined style game. Ranveer Singh Ditches Drama and Goes Elegantly Dapper for Filmfare Awards 2020 and We Have Deepika Padukone to Thank for It.

Weekend Wows and Woes - Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Which of these celebrity styles did you love the most? Do let us know by dropping in a comment. Until then, stay tuned to LatestLY Lifestyle Fashion for more such snazzy updates.