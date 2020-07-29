She was one of the prettiest actresses to have emerged from the K-serial deluge culture. She has eventually transitioned on to the big screen with Manikarnika and Baaghi 3. A 1.9 million following on Instagram as a worthy testimony to her fame, Ankita goes on to regale us with a stunning style play. She teamed up with fashion stylist Hemlata Pariwal for the brief promotional stint for Baaghi 3. A distinctly chic vibe, Ankita's style resonated with the current rage of neon hues. Adapting it to her chic clear dress by the homegrown label, Geisha Designs, Ankita notched it further with a pair of neon toned block heels. Further, a subtle glam and hair game upped her look.

Neon, a bold fashion choice quite contrary to its essence caters to the minimalist as well as the maximalist lover equally. If a full-blown neon style isn't really your deal then take the middle ground as Ankita did! Here's a closer look. Ankita Lokhande Sizzles, Smoulders and Stuns in a Whole Lot of Polka Dots!

Ankita Lokhande - Neon Buzz

A clear mini dress featuring floral embroidered detailing in neon orange and green tones was teamed with block neon heels. Textured waves and subtle makeup completed her look. Fashion Face-Off: Ankita Lokhande or Surbhi Jyoti? Who Wore the Rishi & Soujit Polka Dot Crop Top Better?

Ankita Lokhande in Geisha for Baaghi 3 promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Ankita was last seen in Baaghi 3 opposite Riteish Deshmukh and sharing screen space with Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff.

