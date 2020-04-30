When Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Shraddha Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha Said Checkmate With Their Pantsuits!

Checkered Pantsuits Fashion Trend (Photo Credits: Instagram)

An ageless print, checkered or tartan has made a heady transition from the runway to the street style through a chic pantsuit in recent times. A wardrobe must-have that also doubles up as a statement-making garment, checkered print/plaid is versatile and flits from being casual to formal with little or no efforts. The checkered pattern with its classic allure is now available in bold hues too. Not just confined to autumn/winter, you can take a page from the celebrity book of trans-seasonal suit style with bold colour and pattern for a perfect style statement.

Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Sonakshi Sinha, Shraddha Kapoor and Patralekha regaled us with their checkered pantsuit styles. Here's how!

Kangana Ranaut - Panga Promotions

A nude brown checkered pantsuit by Ralph Lauren was complemented with nude pumps, statement earrings, sleek hair and subtle glam. Kangana Ranaut Stirs A Desi Style Storm By Opting For An Orange Tulle Suit From The House Rimple & Harpreet Narula.

Deepika Padukone - Event Appearance in Kochi

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika chose a checkered Paule Ka pantsuit featuring a wrap detailing blazer and flared pants. Nude Christian Louboutin, drop earrings from Viange Vintage, a subtle makeup with sleek and shiny hair rounded out her look. Deepika Padukone Goes Priyanka Chopra Way, opts for Cycling Shorts While Attending U2's Mumbai Concert.

Shraddha Kapoor - Street Dancer 3D Promotions

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Shraddha's Roland Mouret separates of a jacket and relaxed pants were complemented with strappy white stilettos, wavy hair left open, minimal makeup and delicate baubles by Outhouse. Shraddha Kapoor Goes Ravishing and Risque, All in Latex!

Shraddha Kapoor - Saaho Promotions

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Shraddha opted for a checkered pantsuit by Sezane with a black bralette, Steve Madden sandals, hoops, a half updo and subtle glam.

Patralekha - GQ Style Awards 2019

Styled by Pranay Jaitley and Shounak Amonkar, it was a checkered pantsuit from Appapop, accessories from H&M and shoes from Yves Saint Laurent. Defined eyes and wavy hair upped her vibe. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha Recreate the Iconic DDLJ Climax in London and We are Loving This New Raj-Simran Jodi.

Sonakshi Sinha - Myntra Fashion Superstar

Styled by Mohit Rai, Sonakshi took to a Dhruv Kapoor yellow checkered pantsuit with a bralette from Quo. Open toes sandals from Heatwave, textured wavy hair and subtle glam with sunnies completed her look. Sonakshi Sinha Is Fifty Shades of Sensational Scarlet Red in This Photoshoot for Cineblitz.

Aditi Rao Hydari - Store Launch in Delhi

Styled by Saman Ratansi, Aditi opted for a plaid suit by Anjali Jani. A barely-there makeup with the exception of bright lips and chiselled cheeks along with loose waves topped off her look. Aditi Rao Hydari Exudes a Luminous Glow, Surreal Charm, Oodles of Good Vibes in All Things Pretty for Femina Photoshoot!

Ananya Panday - Under 25 Summit in Bangalore

Styled by Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar, it was a checked suit featuring a cropped bodice, jacket and pants by the Australian label, Leo & Lin. Brown heels, subtle glam and sleek hair completed her look. Ananya Panday's Style File for Pati Patni aur Woh Promotions was Snappy, Snazzy and So Much More.

Bringing back the sass, one tailored pantsuit at a time, we love this new defined contemporary vibe of power-dressing. Which of these celebrities did you love the most? Do let us know by dropping in a comment. Until then, stay tuned to LatestLY Lifestyle for more such snazzy updates from the celebrity closets.