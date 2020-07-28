Our #WomanCrush Esha Gupta is always on a spree! We say so because she has cracked that rare knack of leaving everyone to stop all their work, stare and stay glued to the screens as she goes on to drop those slick pictures on the gram! Whilst at it, she also subtly but notably ticks off one brilliant style after another. She is someone who looks effortlessly chic at all times, even in the most basic outfit! Esha lives by the mantra of another day, another slay! This time around a throwback photoshoot of hers with the dog Lola is here to brighten up your day! Pulling off an unusual pairing of checks with florals, Esha dazzles! Usually counted amongst the best-dressed celebrities of tinsel town, Esha channels an engaging and innately sartorial off-duty style. She boldly and brilliantly experiments too as the occasion demands. We reckon that this sensibility has allowed her to infuse life and copious amounts of spunk in all her photo-shoots.

A former Miss India is popularly known as Angelina Jolie’s doppelganger, Esha's photo-shoot has been lensed by Soumya Iyer and styled by the duo Anisha Gandhi and Rochelle D'Sa. The glam squad featured makeup artist Billy Manik and hairstylist Tina Mukharjee. Well, if you're not quite convinced yet or are looking for some serious style inspiration, here's a closer look at Esha. Esha Gupta's Seductive Picture in her Racy White Lingerie Will Make Your Jaw Drop.

Esha Gupta - Checks and Florals

A pair of high waist checkered pants were teamed with a floral cropped top with exaggerated sleeves. Textured wavy hair, nude glam completed her look. Esha Gupta Looks Piping Hot in her New Picture in a White Monokini.

Esha Gupta Photoshoot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Esha Gupta will be making her digital debut with the role of a police officer in RejctX2 as a cop, Officer Rene who is glamorous and strong.

