She is pretty and keeps up the buzz with her fitness, fashion and travel shenanigans on the gram. Born and raised in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, she is an alumnus of the prestigious Symbiosis Law School, Pune. She is a few films old in the Telugu film industry. With modelling as her stepping stone, Pragya turned to films. Understanding how fashion clicks with the audiences, Pragya has crafted a carefully curated fashion arsenal featuring sleek styles. Right from ethnics, sharp contemporary to easy ones, Pragya channels that toned frame into any given style. Not a trend hound but someone who has grasped what works for her and what doesn't, Pragya finds herself amongst the best-dressed power list. She further compliments her styles with a befitting beauty and hair game. A recent festive style of hers featuring a sharara set by the Jaipur based label, Maayera had us hooked. Playing with block prints, tassels and gota embroidery, Pragya added yet another stunning look to her repertoire.

Styled by Rochelle D'Sa, here's a closer look at her style. Fashion Face-Off: Kajal Aggarwal or Bipasha Basu? Whose Raw Mango Striped Saree Chicness Was Better?

Pragya Jaiswal - Sharara Sharara

A 'Noorbagh' sharara set by Maayera featured a flared kurta, sharara and dupatta with an abundance of tassels and gota detailing. Earrings by Aaharya, wavy hair and subtle makeup completed her look.

Pragya Jaiswal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Pragya was seen as Rukmini in Kurukshetram.

