A cynosure is what Samantha Akkineni really is! We are perennially besotted with her! A stunner that she is, Samantha's fashion arsenal is always on our lust list. While she dabbles equally into luxe international and homegrown labels, we pay extra attention when it's a thrifty style. A throwback style, Samantha nailed a series of vibes in one perfect look - mixing and matching polka dots, stripes and monochrome! As someone who never toes the fashion line and counted amongst the sartorial stunners, competing directly with the B-townies, Samantha swears by the ethnic, neo-ethnic style sensibilities on most occasions but flips these for crisp western ensembles or voluminous gowns like it’s no big deal. She has found solace in fashion stylist Preetham Jukalker. Together, the duo has crafted a one-of-a-kind fashion game.

Celebrity styles are lapped up for their influential sensibilities. When it's thrifty it's more realistic. Here's a closer look. Samantha Akkineni's Style File for Jaanu Promotions was a Perfect Example of Why Simplicity is the Ultimate Sophistication.

Samantha Akkineni - Thrifty Chic

A co-ord set from Mellow Drama worth Rs. 10,700 was teamed with black heels, wavy hair and subtle glam. Fashion Face-Off: Samantha Akkineni or Daisy Shah in Preetham Jukalker Ikat Pantsuit? Who Wore It Better?

Samantha Akkineni in Mellow Drama (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Samantha was last seen in Telugu romantic drama, Jaanu with Sharwanand. She will be seen in the Tamil film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2020 07:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).