Whoa! Sonnalli Seygall Is Raising the Mercurial Levels With This Slick Facetime Photoshoot!

Sonnalli Seygall Facetime Photoshoot (Photo Credits:Instagram)

We all know this lithe model turned actress from her debut in Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011 and follow up films like the sequel, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Wedding Pullav in 2015. A former beauty pageant contestant who has represented India on the international scene, Sonnalli has a penchant to channel a slick and sultry vibe with utmost finesse. She gives ethnic as well as western ensembles an equal and worthy spin as the occasion demands. With Facetime photoshoots being the newest wrinkle, Sonnalli Seygall also jumped aboard the bandwagon and doled out a three-picture series. Shot in the kitchen with Sonnalli perched on the kitchen top, the aesthetically shot images have Sonnalli raising the temperature of our social media feeds. On the fashion front, Sonnalli never flinches from donning risque ensembles that accentuate her Yoga toned lithe frame. Furthermore, Sonnalli's lustrous locks and a flawless skin up the vibe.

Lensed by Abhishek Golecha, here is a closer look at Sonnalli's hotter than usual facetime photoshoot. Sonnalli Seygall Was a Bit Cautious While Filming for Jai Mummy Di with Veteran Actress Poonam Dhillon, Here’s Why!

Sonnalli Seygall - Facetime Chic

A red bralette with a V-neck plunge, an oversized black blazer and white sporty sneakers. Messy, wavy textured hair, bold red lips, delicately lined eyes and defined eyebrows completed her look. Jai Mummy Di Movie: Review, Cast, Box Office Prediction, Budget, Story, Trailer, Music of Sunny Singh, Sonnalli Seygall Film.

On the professional front, Sonnalli was last seen in Jai Mummy Di, a romantic comedy that released earlier this year directed by debutant Navjot Gulati also featuring Sunny Singh, Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon. She will be seen in Boondi Raita, an upcoming comedy-drama directed by Kamal Chandra also featuring Himansh Kohli and Ravi Kishan in the lead roles.