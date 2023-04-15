Demi Rose is winning hearts again. The most recent social media post of her's doesn't leave much to the imagination. This week, the English model's 20 million Instagram fans went into a frenzy because of this one mermaid post. Demi published some sizzling new images of herself wearing a skimpy outfit. The 28-year-old displayed her enormous assets while wearing what appeared to be a gold plastic bikini top. Its delicate shoulder straps served to draw attention to her lean arms. Demi Rose Sizzles Instagram in a See-Through White Dress; View Pics.

Her enormous chest was visible through the little openings in the circular cups. Demi's eye-popping cleavage was also exposed by its large gap, which was made more prominent by the piece's tight fit. Particularly, Demi's large breast spilled out from the sides of her top because it was too tiny for it and fans loved the NSFW display. Demi wore a wrap skirt made of glittering periwinkle fabric down below. Her body was visible due to the low-rise dress' risqué nature. Demi Rose Goes Semi-Naked on Instagram, Sizzles in Barely-There Flowy Dress, Making Fans Go Crazy! (View Pics).

She also showed off a lot of skin across her toned tummy on the front. Her hourglass figure was highlighted by the beads on the waistline. Green stilettos helped Demi complete her lean appearance. With the exception of a diamond ring and a Prada handbag in purple sequin, she removed all of her accoutrements. The influencer had great makeup applied and had her dark hair fashioned in lovely curls that framed her eye-catching facial features.

Take a Look at Demi Rose Looking Like a Mermaid:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi 🌹 (@demirose)

Like many popular models today, Demi rose to fame after posting a number of sexy images to her Instagram account. She is regarded as one of the most in-demand models in the UK right now. After establishing herself as a prominent social media presence, Demi Rose taught herself how to become an attractive lingerie model. She has grown her popularity by consistently posting XXX images from her assignments with numerous brands. The amazing beauty has contributed to numerous upscale fashion magazines around the world. The most well-known publications include Zoo, Nuts, and FHM.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2023 10:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).