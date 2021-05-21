The former adult star Mia Khalifa is quite popular on the photo-sharing app. The XXX OnlyFans star has close to 24 million followers on Instagram. To keep her fans hooked, Mia often shares some of her hot pictures and videos on the social media platform. More than her pictures, her captions do all the talking. She never shies away from flaunting her toned physique in all the pictures and videos of her. Recently, she took to her official Instagram handle to share a sexy video wherein she can be sensuously posing for the camera.

In the video, the sexy OnlyFans star can be seen donning a silver rhinestone brassiere paired with a matching headpiece. She is literally oozing oomph in the latest video. She has opted for minimal makeup, nude lip shade, kept her long beautiful tresses open, and accessorized her look with some statement ornaments. In the caption, she has mentioned that the rhinestone top and the headpiece are from her own collection; however, it took a team of three to put it one. While sharing the video, she wrote, “Ever had a zipper touch your bare skin in the morning? That’s what this felt like.”

Take a look at Mia Khalifa’s latest post here:

A few days back, Mia had shared another picture of her in a beautiful green outfit and captioned the same as, “They made me look like a hot Hulk.” Take a look:

Recently, the XXX OnlyFans star appeared in Bella Poarch's latest single. Sharing a glimpse of the song, she wrote, "BELLA TAKEOVER !!!!! So proud of you and this bop, @bellapoarch thank you so much for asking me to be a part of your debut MV! There's no one else I'd walk downtown LA in wet socks for Directed by @andrewdonoho."

For the past few days, she has been raising her voice against the conflict between Israel - Palestine. Mia also recently got a tattoo of Asia Ramazan Antar, a Kurdish Women's Protection Unit member who has been fighting to defend Syria against ISIS.

