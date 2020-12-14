English beauty Demi Rose is having a blast vacationing in Africa. The 25-year-old social media influencer who has gained thousands and thousands of followers online by sharing suggestive photos and videos is at it again during her visit to the African nation. In the latest post, Demi puts her famous booty that has earned her name and fame on display. These photos of Demi Rose’s XXX-tremely hot butt and tiny waist in front of Serengeti National Park in Tanzania are making fans sweat buckets. Demi Rose XXX-Tra Hot Instagram Photos: Nobody Can Make Bodysuits and Leotards As Sexy as Demi and These Pics Are a Proof!

Demi captioned her latest post, “Your Safari host” along with a tiger and black heart emoji. She is wearing a tight animal print leotard with a lace-up backside, plunging neckline and feathered detailing near her tiny waist. Her outfit is barely covering her butt as she struggles to contain her iconic curves spilling out of it. But an unbothered Demi struck a hot pose with a wide brim tiger-print hat to set mercury levels rising.

Demi Rose as Safari Host

Earlier, Demi had shared a pic in a black leotard, which she wore with an animal print pants. These pants were precisely cut near her hips, so fans do not miss out on seeing jaw-dropping curves. She writes, “Had one of the best days of my life today with the best crew. Africa you are incredible. 🖤 🐆🦓🐘” Many fans compared her to Lara Croft, and indeed she looks no less than athletic English archaeologist.

Lara Croft of Social Media

Ravishing In Black

She had also set temperatures soaring by donning a skimpy black bodysuit and thigh-high boots. The tight bodysuit boasts of high leg design, front zip, long sleeves and plunging neckline and what made it more special was that it belonged to Demi Rose collection under a famous lingerie brand. Demi received much love on this post from all quarters with fans calling her beautiful, babe, boss lady and so on.

