Yami Gautam has come a long way from debuting on television to graduating on the silver screen and building up a niche repertoire of unconventional roles. On the fashion front, Yami goes on a similar, curated fashion adventure - one that features ethnic, neo-ethnic and high street basic and glamourous beats. An affable persona is an added delight to her persona. She goes on to experiment and pull off the trickiest of styles with a radiant smile and endearing candour. Her short hair adds to the spunk. A worthy testimony to this was when Yami Gautam teamed up with fashion stylist Allia Al Rufai and gave us a crisp chic high street style featuring a blazer set from the homegrown label, Nayantaara. Giving her subtle separates a pop of metallic sheen with silver pumps, Yami's style can easily be adapted for a timeless day to night mood.

Yami, with her signature grace and poise, rarely locks horns with the fashion police. Here's a closer look at her style. Yami Gautam’s Splendid Summery Striped Style Is Surprisingly Wallet Friendly, Here’s How!

Yami Gautam - Chic and How!

Yami flaunted an anchor blazer set by Nayantaara with metallic silver pumps, textured wavy hair with bangs and a subtle glam. Yami Gautam Shows How to Never Underestimate the Power of a Perfect Striped Pantsuit!

Yami Gautam in Nayantaara (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Yami was last seen in Bala with Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. She will be seen with Vikrant Massey in Ginny Weds Sunny, a romantic comedy, directed by Puneet Khanna, slated for a release in 2020.

