As 2020 is coming to an end, we grab the opportunity to reminisce some of the most happening pictures of this year. While the ongoing year wasn't so favourable for everyone, we did try some ways to make it look happening. Thanks to our B-town actresses for taking our enthusiasm a notch higher by soaring temperature on social media with their sizzling hot holiday pictures. While Maldives was the 'IT' destination for celebrities this year, we had a gala time seeing their vacation pictures. Year Ender 2020: From Low-Cost Weddings to Shopping Locally, 7 Ways Humans Learnt to Live a Sustainable Life During COVID-19 Pandemic and It Ain't That Bad!

From Mouni Roy, who celebrated her birthday on the exotic beaches of the Maldives to Taapsee Pannu and Katrina Kaif who had their work commitments scheduled, our Bollywood babes had a fun time while soaking up some sunshine on the beaches. As we gear up to bid adieu to 2020, here's taking a look at how these holiday pictures made our otherwise mundane days look exciting suddenly. Year-Ender 2020: Paatal Lok, Scam 1992, Panchayat and More – 7 Web-Series We Loved the Most to Binge This Year (LatestLY Exclusive).

Rakul Preet Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Tara Sutaria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

Sonakshi Sinha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Taapsee Pannu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Kajal Aggarwal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

Samantha Akkineni

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Mouni Roy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Hina Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Thanks to these sizzling vacation pictures, we have some fond memories to cherish in 2020. We hope the coming year is able to give us more such happy memories. On that note, here's wishing you a Merry Christmas and a very Happy New Year in advance!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2020 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).