The year 2023 was extremely significant in terms of Indian talent making a mark in the international space. While Alia Bhatt marked her debut at the Met Gala this year, Deepika Padukone also became the only celebrity to attend the Academy Museum Gala in her custom Louis Vuitton attire. Indian talent was on display at several popular events on foreign soil and the representation, though low, was still admirable and worth celebrating. Now as we get ready to pull the curtains down to 2023, let's pause and reminisce about these significant events once again. Year-Ender 2023: From Prabhas' Adipurush to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, 11 Bollywood Biggies That Just Didn't Impress Us This Year (Box Office No Bar!).

While Deepika Padukone has had her moments in the international arena, Alia Bhatt is just getting started. Her Met Gala debut in a custom Prabal Gurung outfit was eye-popping and it only convinced us that she's on the right track. Besides them, we also had Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ruling the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival and Katrina Kaif making headlines at the Red Sea International Film Festival. Oh, and of course, how can you forget Sonam Kapoor turning heads at King Charles III's coronation ceremony? While the opportunities and events were so many, we were glad to realise that our B-town beauties did not disappoint. They made us all proud and how! Now to elaborate more on their best looks on foreign soil in 2023, let's check out their pictures. Year–Ender 2023: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol – Check Out the Actors Who Gave Biggest Commercial Hits This Year!

Sonam Kapoor at King Charles III Coronation Ceremony

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Anushka Sharma at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone at Academy Museum Gala 2023

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jacqueline Fernandez at Elton John's Oscar 2023 Afterparty

Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif at Red Sea International Film Festival

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt at Met Gala 2023

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, whose international look did you like the most?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2023 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).