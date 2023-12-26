2023 is about to end! Yes, we know it's hard to believe but let's keep the momentum going, shall we? The year 2023 was phenomenal in so many ways. Life was finally back on track after the entire COVID-19 fiasco and we had so many good moments to cherish. Few among which were the sartorial appearances of our beloved tinsel town celebrities. It won't be wrong to say that the year belonged to Deepika Padukone. From attending the Oscar Award ceremony to delivering two major blockbusters in Pathaan and Jawan, DP was literally the talk of the town for this entire year. Year Ender 2023: From Barbie to Oppenheimer, Take a Look at the Biggest Hollywood Hits.

Now while she was busy making these headlines, Padukone was delivering some jaw-dropping looks. The prominent among these was her black Louis Vuitton attire at the Academy Awards. Next, we had Alia Bhatt looking smashing at the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). Bhatt looked like a modern-day princess in her choice of attire and yes, she managed to win our hearts. We also loved Priyanka Chopra's colourful look from the NMACC launch night. And of course, let's not forget Kriti Sanon's traditional look from Adipurush's trailer launch event. Year Ender 2023: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Shehnaaz Gill And Other Actors Who Made Their Big Bollywood Debut.

Now now, we know you might be scratching your heads remembering what outfits are we discussing really. Worry not for we will help you remember those. Below are some of the best looks delivered by our celebs in 2023. And as we bid adieu to this year, it's time we reminisce about them. So, without taking any more time, let's get started, shall we?

Priyanka Chopra at NMACC Launch Event

Alia Bhatt at NMACC Launch Event

Kriti Sanon at Adipurush Trailer Launch

Disha Patani at Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash

Deepika Padukone at Academy Awards 2023

Ananya Panday at IIFA Awards 2023

Sharvari at Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party

So, which celebrity look did you like the most?

