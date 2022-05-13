While Aditi Rao Hydari's new photoshoot for Bridal Asia reminds us of the iconic Hollywood actress, Audrey Hepburn, the B-town actress is a fashionista in herself in real life. Aditi is definitely amongst the well-dressed ladies in Bollywood and regional cinema and she probably exudes royalty in anything and everything that she wears. Since the actress belongs to a royal family, her choices are equally rich and regale. With the help of her stylist, Sanam Ratansi, Aditi manages to put together different admirable looks, one day at a time. Yo or Hell No? Vaani Kapoor in a Black Tulle Gown By Gauri & Nainika.

The Padmaavat actress recently took to her Instagram account to share pictures of her newest ethnic avatar. Aditi was seen decked up in a sea green saree paired with a contrasting dark green blouse. She further accessorised her look with a pair of statement earrings and no other chunky jewellery. With blushed cheeks, light eye makeup, pink lips, curled eyelashes, well-defined brows and hair styled in a chic bun, she completed her look further.

Aditi Rao Hydari in a Raw Mango Saree

Aditi Rao Hydari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aditi's ethnic looks always score some good numbers on our fashion meter. And while her recent one looks equally stunning to us, what are your thoughts about it? Are you equally smitten or is it too plain for your taste? Drop your views on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Aditi Rao Hydari in a Raw Mango Saree - Yo or Hell No? Yo, it is stunning No, it is very simple

